VINCE VAN DER BIJL: We had Madiba, now we need our own Frank Worrell The 1960s Windies captain knew how to forge a united team, which is what is needed in SA

The West Indies national cricket team is selected from eight different countries spread across the Caribbean; each country fiercely independent with different environments and cultures.

In 1960 Sir Frank Worrell became the first black Windies captain, as the countries emerged from colonial rule. Once appointed, he ended the traditional cliques and rivalries to weld together a team which in the space of five years became the champions of the world.