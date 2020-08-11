STREET DOGS: Fearless investing
11 August 2020 - 05:59
From Cambridge Associates:
Like all animals exposed to danger, human beings are hard-wired with "fight or flight" survival instincts. But our innate risk aversion can be problematic when it comes to investment decision-making during a market downturn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now