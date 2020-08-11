Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Cricket takes the media limelight cup, for the wrong reasons The backpage should be about sportspeople, but in SA administrators upstage the athletes BL PREMIUM

Athletes in some parts of the world rightfully consider the backpage as their hallowed ground, but in SA, a uniquely different set of rules exist and they make a mockery of this expectation. You see, the administrators regularly compete with athletes for space on the sports pages in this part of the world and Covid-19 has only served to confirm this reality.

Folks, sports officials are royalty in SA and I’ve seen some of their adoring fans come to blows in the name of defending their favourite suits.