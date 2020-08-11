GAVIN RICH: Put the celebration on hold, there may be no reason to party
11 August 2020 - 19:23
We could be on the verge of a historic moment in SA rugby history. But unless you are prepared to bet on turkeys voting for Christmas, perhaps the celebrations should be held off until after the deal between Western Province and MVH Holdings is signed.
Given the parlous financial state WP is in, you would think the Cape union would jump at the offer of R100m made by the American consortium. WP faces huge debt and even before the coronavirus struck, was operating at an estimated loss of R30m a year. It is being overvalued and really can’t afford to look the gift horse in the mouth.
