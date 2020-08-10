Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Facts, fiction and a flailing Cricket SA BL PREMIUM

It has been over a month since Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani promised the release of the forensic audit examining the finances and governance of the organisation and, in particular, suspended CEO Thabang Moroe.

Inquiries are met with the same refrain: “legal issues”. Yet we also know there was a proposal, in writing, for the audit’s terms of reference to be retroactively changed to exclude the board members. Why would they want to do that?