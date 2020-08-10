Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Why Women’s Day is for men. No, really BL PREMIUM

This column was written on National Women’s Day for men who are not sexist, because we still have so much to learn. I believe Women’s Day has a message for men who run businesses.

In a TED talk Susan Colantuono explains how well-meaning mentors can unwittingly help maintain the status quo. The mentors she spoke to emphasised personal and relational matters when mentoring women, such as becoming more assertive and confident, developing a personal brand, working with other people and self-promotion.