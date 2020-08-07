Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Seeing through lockdown fog BL PREMIUM

From Bloomberg Business Week:

Have you felt as if lockdown has you in a fog? You’re not alone, a neuroscientist who studies concentration says. "There is a barrage of information we’re now facing, and working from home involves additional components," says Nilli Lavie, professor of psychology and brain sciences at University College London. "It’s difficult for everyone. Our system is not built to handle so much information."