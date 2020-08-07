STREET DOGS: Seeing through lockdown fog
07 August 2020 - 05:02
From Bloomberg Business Week:
Have you felt as if lockdown has you in a fog? You’re not alone, a neuroscientist who studies concentration says. "There is a barrage of information we’re now facing, and working from home involves additional components," says Nilli Lavie, professor of psychology and brain sciences at University College London. "It’s difficult for everyone. Our system is not built to handle so much information."
