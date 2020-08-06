STREET DOGS: AI behind best market-neutral fund
06 August 2020 - 05:05
From Institutional Investor:
A market-neutral strategy powered by new AI techniques has beaten its human peers by multiple return and risk measures in this year’s market downturn, one of the most volatile environments for stocks.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now