STEPHEN CRANSTON: Covid-19 fears drive clients into the arms of medical underwriters of life cover
People worry more about their mortality despite the lockdown reducing overall chances of death

In the Covid-19 crisis one product that has attracted attention is underwritten life policies. Products that require no medical information, such as funeral policies, often pay out no more than R50,000, but with medical underwriting R10m or more can become available.

People have become more aware of their mortality, which is irrational as until recently Covid-19 deaths were more than offset by a reduction in accidental deaths such as car accidents. According to Discovery Life in 2019 vehicle accidents accounted for 50% of deaths of clients under 30.