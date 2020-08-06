Opinion / Columnists Taking Stock DAVID SHAPIRO: Shares in tech sector have risen and earnings are bound to follow Results of big technology firms have surpassed expectations amid doom and gloom of pandemic BL PREMIUM

Last week I watched Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell deliver his customary statement at the conclusion of the July federal open market committee meeting.

His tone was solemn and troubled. He pledged to do whatever was necessary to bridge the US economy over the crisis, brought about by the spread of Covid-19, and ensure there was still enough stimulus to accelerate and extend growth when business activity returned to normal.