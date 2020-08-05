NICOLE FRITZ: A basic income grant should be a two-way street
Caricatures of taxpayers won’t secure the buy-in we need to renew the social contract
05 August 2020 - 15:23
Calling for accountability for Covid-related corruption recently, several prominent civil society organisations observed: Corruption. It makes us sick!
Certainly, it makes us sicker: a great chunk of procurement monies meant for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), food and Covid-necessitated goods and services is instead being used to enrich those very fortunately connected successful bidders.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now