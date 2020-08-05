Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: IMF loan forces us to examine effectiveness of relief package Once IMF and World Bank funds are used up, the government has to find additional ways of managing the crisis BL PREMIUM

Last week, as the country’s emergency IMF loan was approved, the often polarised world of social media highlighted the depth of the trust deficit between citizens and the ANC government.

Because the IMF loan is earmarked for Covid-19 interventions, it was inevitable that questions would be asked about how such funds would be managed to ensure no corrupt diversions occur. The scandal relating to the procurement processes in Gauteng, for example, meant a lot of people were concerned about the possibility of mass looting.