BUSI MAVUSO: Confidence is in a trough as infections start to peak
There have to be consequences for a lack of ethics in doing business with the government
03 August 2020 - 18:31
The purpose of the “great lockdown”, as this period has been dubbed, is set to be revealed this month as we are expected to reach the peak in Covid-19 cases.
We’ve been building towards it since March, when the state took the unprecedented decision to shut down the economy to better prepare our health systems. We’ve just passed the half-a-million case mark and sit in the top 10 in the global league of nations battling the virus. Those are sobering statistics.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now