Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Do you understand the game? We should be under no illusions: the Treasury is going to be back at the IMF in a few years for a fully fledged economic programme BL PREMIUM

There is a general sense of unease. Many people seem to know the country is headed in the wrong direction, yet there seems to be a misunderstanding of exactly what SA is right now which sets it on this path.

Put simply, SA is “any other emerging market”. All its history and innate exceptionalism count for nothing.