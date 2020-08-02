Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Shades of 1996 flag spat in Bok bust-up over BLM Sporting organisations supporting the movement is as cut and dried as deciding which national flag you are aligned to BL PREMIUM

It was the day after the Springboks beat the Wallabies in the first Tri-Nations match on SA soil that Morné du Plessis precipitated a controversy I was reminded of when reading about the difference of opinion that has broken up the 1995 World Cup winning team’s WhatsApp group.

It was 1996, the year after that epic moment in SA sporting history. We were at the Bloemfontein airport waiting for the flight to Cape Town, where the next match was to be played, when Bok manager Du Plessis called the media together to address a matter that was close to his heart.