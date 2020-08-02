DESNÉ MASIE: Big Tech earnings reinforce market dominance concerns
02 August 2020 - 16:21
Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple are having a good pandemic. As social distancing and border closures force commerce, retail and socialising online, their market dominance and ubiquity has become further entrenched despite increasing regulatory scrutiny.
Their second-quarter results on Thursday gave Big Tech something to smile about, as revenues for all four firms exceeded analysts’ expectations. The results followed a marathon grilling of their CEOs, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook, by the US Congress on Wednesday about whether their companies are guilty of anticompetitive behaviour and compromising democracy through cannibalising media content, promoting online hate and election rigging.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now