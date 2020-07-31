STREET DOGS: Are rich people happy?
31 July 2020 - 05:05
From Andrew Hallam at Tebi:
Are rich people as happy as they think? Psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton might have the answer. They surveyed more than 450,000 US residents in 2008 and 2009. They published the results in their 2010 paper "High income improves evaluation of life but not emotional wellbeing".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now