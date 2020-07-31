Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Are rich people happy? BL PREMIUM

From Andrew Hallam at Tebi:

Are rich people as happy as they think? Psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton might have the answer. They surveyed more than 450,000 US residents in 2008 and 2009. They published the results in their 2010 paper "High income improves evaluation of life but not emotional wellbeing".