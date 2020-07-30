STREET DOGS: The right stuff for success
30 July 2020 - 05:19
From ‘Skin in The Game’ by Nassim Nicholas Taleb:
Hire the successful trader, conditional on a solid track record, whose details you can understand the least. Not the most; the least. Why so?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now