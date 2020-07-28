Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Privacy issues should make us wary of exploding data, but then there is Cwili Clinic The lack of information at Kei Mouth and similar places, hobbles attempts to fight the raging Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

Within the last few weeks I’ve been invited to attend a handful of webinars focused on digital as it pertains to health systems. For all the obvious reasons, the focus is firmly on creating robust health and medical services, and equipping them with the technology they need to collaborate in real time and manage the coronavirus tidal wave.

According to the Dell EMC Global Data Protection index, health-care organisations in 2018 managed 8.41 petabytes (PB) of data, compared with 0.86PB in 2016. This data was generated at multiple points: from electronic health records (EHR), mobile health apps (mHealth), connected devices and internet of things (IoT) sensors to the existing and growing sources of services such as insurance information, billing records, and patient data.