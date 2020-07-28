JOHN DLUDLU: State must act on corruption if it wants to restore public trust
Allegations of theft and corruption have been swirling around Covid-19 relief programmes
28 July 2020 - 16:39
Last Friday, a day after another presidential address on the coronavirus pandemic, someone took to social media and posted this message: “Grootman is addressing us about the corruption and misuse of the relief fund as if we are the ones stealing money ... Hauwa Grootman call a staff meeting tomorrow.”
The message was in reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to close public schools for a month, a clear concession to pressure from teacher trade unions that are aligned to the governing party. The president also announced the formation of a multidisciplinary anti-corruption task force to clamp down on corruption around the government’s multibillion-rand socioeconomic relief package.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now