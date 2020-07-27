Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: What malevolent evil lurks behind the government’s edicts? Are punitive rules a form of social engineering or the unpredictable by-products of a feeding frenzy? BL PREMIUM

The state, I keep reading, has embarked on a programme of social engineering and we should all be worried.

I understand where this anxiety comes from. When a so-called government has retreated from apparent clarity and pragmatism into a laager of secrecy and absurd contradiction from which it rules by decree, it’s difficult not to start seeing its edicts as evidence of a bigger, malevolent project.