Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Let’s talk about nonracialism as well as Black Lives Matter BL PREMIUM

A lot of people don’t want to talk about problems, Gareth Cliff observed last week, in case someone comes up with a solution. Where the problem itself is more useful, the rationale goes, what good are solutions if they make the problem go away?

A telling case in point is the subject of nonracialism. Is sustaining the problem of race more useful and easier to exploit than grappling with other ways of thinking that challenge the dogged orthodoxy? This is especially pertinent in the face of the persuasive, global reach of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.