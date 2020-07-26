Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Deflation is central to the great QE debate BL PREMIUM

Something odd happened at the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee’s press conference. A journalist asked the governor, Lesetja Kganyago, about the possibility of SA falling into deflation.

With inflation slowing to just 2.1% in May, well below the target range of 3%-6%, it was a reasonable question to ask. It just brought home how something that should be central to the unending debate about whether the Bank should conduct a full-blown quantitative easing (QE) programme barely features.