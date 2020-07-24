Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Keep your beliefs in check BL PREMIUM

You get dumped by someone you’re in love with. The world may as well end, right? But then you find out that he or she was a psychopath who killed their last three partners. Still feel sad? Not so much. So "getting dumped" wasn’t the most important factor. What changed? Your beliefs.

If you lose your job and you believe it was a lousy position and that it won’t be hard for you to get a better one, you’re unfazed. If you believe it was the greatest job in the world and that you’ll never get another one quite as good — you’re devastated. Again, same event, different reactions.