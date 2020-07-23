Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: They deserved it because, like way back then, they were the best Booze was cheap in the Students Union in 1990, Martin Tyler was commentating and Liverpool were winning — before the long wait set in BL PREMIUM

The TV room at the Student Union at Rhodes was a rather ordinary space back in 1990. It was a room. With a TV. And it had chairs. It was a room with a view. Of the TV.

You didn’t really go to the Union to watch the telly. You certainly didn’t go for the sticky-floor airline lounge décor and view of the main sports fields. You went because the booze was cheap and plentiful.