Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Pray the president remains safe from Covid BL PREMIUM

Here is the news. On Wednesday evening half of the “top 6” of the governing ANC were either in hospital (chair Gwede Mantashe) or sick (deputy president David Mabuza and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile).

Leaving aside deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who never looks well, that leaves just two guys standing at the OK Corral, and it sort of had to be them. That’s Hollywood for you. President Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule.