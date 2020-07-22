KHAYA SITHOLE: Burden of debt failure is larger than the costs of relief
Will ratings agencies and private lenders follow the Paris Club’s lead in relief for highly indebted nations?
22 July 2020 - 14:43
This week UN secretary-general António Guterres delivered the annual Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture. The virtual lecture — in line with the extraordinary times we live in — was titled “A New Social Contract for a New Era” and highlighted the key lessons taken from the pandemic so far.
In crystallising the pandemic’s ability to force us to confront our newfound realities, Guterres stated that Covid-19 has exposed the lie that free markets can deliver health care for all, the fiction that unpaid care work isn’t work, and the delusion that we live in a post-racist world.
