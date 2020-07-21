Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: SA needs to take the issues raised by Black Lives Matter more seriously The idea that whites know better has made it difficult to build a working education system or deal with health challenges BL PREMIUM

Are cricketers and cricket administrators the only people in this country who feel black lives matter?

A few days ago Cricket SA declared its support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Black cricketers, supported by some of their white colleagues, had urged it to do just that, which it did despite the outrage of some white former players of a right-wing persuasion. What was noteworthy was not so much that Cricket SA took a stand but that this was one of the few times BLM gained much traction here.