Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Super Rugby without SA just won't swing

Watching a last-gasp Highlanders winning try against the Chiefs complete another pulsating weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa served to increase the misgivings at the prospect of SA rugby giving up the footprint they’ve had in New Zealand for nearly three decades.

Every week Aotearoa seems to get incrementally better, with the games played at a high tempo and with sublime skill. The All Blacks are no longer world champions but we know New Zealand leads at regional level or that country wouldn’t have dominated Super Rugby to the extent that it has.