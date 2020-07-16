KEVIN MCCALLUM: Even now, fear stops some from speaking out about racism
A standout exception is Kaya Malotana, one of the sportspeople who put their names to a Black Lives Matter statement
16 July 2020 - 16:29
Eighteen years ago, in 2002, I wrote a story on racism in SA rugby. I called black players, former and current, and asked them for comment. Some were reluctant to talk on the record, some did not want to talk about racism at all. It was a boat too big to be rocked.
One who was not afraid was Kaya Malotana. He was still playing for the Leopards in Potchefstroom. His career had seen him move from Border to the Lions and he was chosen for the Springboks in 1999. He had experienced racism. He knew its sting.
