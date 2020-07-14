Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Red wines to warm your heart this winter BL PREMIUM

It’s been a real winter, the kind that a few years ago was remembered with nostalgia when the Cape was without rain and Johannesburg was so warm that everyone feared the seasonal bugs would survive till spring. Inland, the weather’s been icy, so now instead of the cold weather wiping out infections, we fear the chill could extend the shelf-life of Covid droplets. Meantime Cape Town’s dam levels are looking distinctly healthy — more than 74%, as of July 14.

This is not the kind of weather that will cause a booming market for sauvignon blanc. If anything, it will do for the moribund port and fortified wine business what the National Control Command Council has done for the illicit tobacco industry. As temperatures fall below zero, it’s worth bearing this in mind, whether you were once a port drinker — before drink-drive restrictions and the fear of high-sugar beverages sent you along the skinny latte route.