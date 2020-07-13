TOM EATON: The magic in the scientific method of the ANC
13 July 2020 - 17:52
It’s hard to remember now, but long ago, way back in March, the ANC used to talk about “the science”.
It was startling at the time, because it was so out of character. The scientific method, after all, works in exactly the opposite way to the ANC: scientists observe the world, formulate a hypothesis, test it, and then draw conclusions, whereas the ANC formulates conclusions before skipping straight to observing the world, usually from the window seat in business class.
