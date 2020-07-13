MICHEL PIREU: The stock market through the looking glass
The search for answers to their own behaviour tends to separate the winners from the wannabes
13 July 2020 - 15:01
“Would you please tell me which way I ought to go from here?,” said Alice. “That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,” said the cat. “I don’t much care where,” said Alice. “Then it doesn’t matter which way you go,” said the cat. “So long as I get somewhere,” Alice added as an explanation. “Oh, you’re sure to do that,” said the cat.
Other quotes from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland that relate to stock-market investing:
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now