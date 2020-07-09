Michel Pireu Columnist
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Expect a U-shaped recovery

BL PREMIUM
09 July 2020 - 05:05 Michel Pireu

From ai-cio.com:

Billionaire investor Sam Zell thinks the capital markets are being too Pollyannaish and expects a U-shaped recovery for the economy, rather than a quick, sharp rebound.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now