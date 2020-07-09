Opinion / Columnists SHANE WATKINS: Strategic positioning of apparel retailers in SA Best would be to sell affordable clothes for cash from stores in smaller malls BL PREMIUM

Vladimir Lenin said that there are decades when nothing happens and then there are weeks where decades happen. Covid-19 has resulted in an acceleration of trends and events that were already under way.

This rapidly accelerating change will benefit some companies in SA, but is likely to prejudice a greater number. The changes are pronounced in the move from bricks and mortar to online. Our economy is for the most part still an old-style industrial type of economy and not a modern technology economy. There are additional changes happening that are specific to the apparel retailers and some companies will be more negatively affected than others.