KEVIN MCCALLUM: 'We've always known white lives matter'

A story did the rounds during the 2003 Cricket World Cup about casual racism directed towards Michael Holding. He was waiting at the reception desk of a hotel with his wife, Laurie-Ann, about to check in.

When it came to their turn, Holding began speaking to the receptionist, but they interrupted him and turned to his wife, who has a lighter complexion than her husband. “Excuse me, sir. I was dealing with this lady first.”