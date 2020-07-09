KEVIN MCCALLUM: ‘We’ve always known white lives matter’
09 July 2020 - 14:35
A story did the rounds during the 2003 Cricket World Cup about casual racism directed towards Michael Holding. He was waiting at the reception desk of a hotel with his wife, Laurie-Ann, about to check in.
When it came to their turn, Holding began speaking to the receptionist, but they interrupted him and turned to his wife, who has a lighter complexion than her husband. “Excuse me, sir. I was dealing with this lady first.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now