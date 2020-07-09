Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: Reit investors may be better off with a smaller piece of a larger cake After a brutal beating, these property companies would do well to issue more shares and pay off debts BL PREMIUM

The threat to the value of SA retailers as cash has drained away during the lockdowns has been as damaging to their landlords. The value of the average market-weighted general retailer and property company on the JSE is less than 40% of what they were worth in January 2018.

The damage to the balance sheets of the property companies from Covid-19 is perhaps far greater than that of average retailers, which have shown a greater willingness to raise fresh equity capital to repair their balance sheets