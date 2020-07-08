Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Business should take the lead by trusting its workers In Germany, labour is part of the decision-making process right through to the shop floor BL PREMIUM

Sometime last week Business for SA (B4SA) handed President Cyril Ramaphosa a draft of what will soon be released as its report into the current and future state of the economy, its answer to Ramaphosa’s call for a national effort to come up with a plan for “inclusive growth” in the wake of the Covid-19 catastrophe.

“Inclusive growth requires an acknowledgment of what contributes to continued and sustainable growth. We believe that business is a primary driver of economic activity,” Bloomberg quoted Martin Kingston, the local head of Rothschild, the merchant bank, and leader of B4SA, a conglomeration of business groups dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.