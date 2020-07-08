PETER BRUCE: Business should take the lead by trusting its workers
In Germany, labour is part of the decision-making process right through to the shop floor
08 July 2020 - 20:18
Sometime last week Business for SA (B4SA) handed President Cyril Ramaphosa a draft of what will soon be released as its report into the current and future state of the economy, its answer to Ramaphosa’s call for a national effort to come up with a plan for “inclusive growth” in the wake of the Covid-19 catastrophe.
“Inclusive growth requires an acknowledgment of what contributes to continued and sustainable growth. We believe that business is a primary driver of economic activity,” Bloomberg quoted Martin Kingston, the local head of Rothschild, the merchant bank, and leader of B4SA, a conglomeration of business groups dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now