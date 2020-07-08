Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: Resumption of official world golf rankings characterised by much horse trading The European Tour, which voted against the restart, is disappointed at the outcome BL PREMIUM

In recent years a number of golf associations have been involved in making decisions at major tournaments that have led to serious rules gaffes and dysfunctional course set-up “choices”.

This is unfortunate when golf is viewed as a bastion of correctness and calm in the maelstrom of professional sport. It is even more perplexing when golf’s decision-makers are not under the snap decision-making pressures of football, for example, where referees’ decisions lead to howls of dismay and anguish every weekend in stadiums around the world.