GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A walking, talking monument to a pretence The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, when not making a fool of itself or the English language, exists purely to exist

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) is one of those oddities particular to SA’s ramshackle democracy. It makes some sense, perhaps, to have a political umbrella under which those who “fought” for democracy can ruminate but, outside of that, what is it? More to the point, why is it?

It is odd for a number of reasons. First, unlike most political structures, it is self-terminating. Umkhonto we Sizwe — the real thing — was formed in 1961 and disbanded in 1993. At some point in the relative near future, its membership will cease to exist. That is an interesting dynamic.