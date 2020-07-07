Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: SA’s skewed democracy throws citizens to the wolves BL PREMIUM

This country’s democracy works well when it needs to stop what the government does — but not when it needs to get it to do its duty.

It is fashionable to claim that the Zuma presidency showed that democracy here failed — it was, we were told, meant to prevent government leaders from using public office for private benefit and did not do its job.