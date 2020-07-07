MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cape shows why its reds deserve Bok-level loyalty
Much has changed since 10 years ago, when the vast majority of reds were overdone and overoaked
07 July 2020 - 14:05
It used to be fashionable to point out that though the Cape wine industry prided itself on its red wines, its whites were much finer. This, so the cynics with more than a passing interest in sport liked to observe, was not unlike the national obsession with Springbok rugby, no matter how bad, at a time when the Protea cricket team dominated the international leader board.
Curiously, the current reversal in the standings of these national sports teams coincides with a similar turnaround in the stature of the two main categories of wine.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now