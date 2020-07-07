Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times Until a vaccine is developed, many consumers will be wary of returning to shopping malls and so will discover the benefits of online shopping BL PREMIUM

Amid the noise surrounding suggestions of a “reset” of economies after the coronavirus pandemic, several changes have already occurred as a result of the virus, some of which may well become permanent features. And these are most highly evident in the global retail sector.

Technology is one example enabling fundamental change in retailing, promoting accelerated acceptance of online shopping. This is most notable in SA, where the concept was still very much in its infancy when the pandemic struck, despite having been around for over 20 years,