NEVA MAKGETLA: Let’s not repeat the mistakes of flashy megaprojects
Mass community jobs programmes can build the economy in a much more equitable way
06 July 2020 - 14:24
Like the rest of the world, SA is heading for a deep depression. And because we reopened too much too early, we now have escalating Covid-19 cases and a higher risk of a prolonged downturn.
Now expanding public investment to stimulate growth has become a rallying call. But before rushing in we should explore the options, especially to build social and human capital. For instance, community employment programmes on a mass scale can support social mobilisation, cultural, environmental and educational activities, food production and more.
