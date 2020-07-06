Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Let’s not repeat the mistakes of flashy megaprojects Mass community jobs programmes can build the economy in a much more equitable way BL PREMIUM

Like the rest of the world, SA is heading for a deep depression. And because we reopened too much too early, we now have escalating Covid-19 cases and a higher risk of a prolonged downturn.

Now expanding public investment to stimulate growth has become a rallying call. But before rushing in we should explore the options, especially to build social and human capital. For instance, community employment programmes on a mass scale can support social mobilisation, cultural, environmental and educational activities, food production and more.