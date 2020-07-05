Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni’s academic critics miss the mark The letter from a group of economists falls short on solutions and reverts to slogans rather than thought-out plans BL PREMIUM

Like finance minister Tito Mboweni, I was taken aback by the letter written by mostly academic economists urging parliament to reject his latest budget. (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2020-07-01-economists-urge-mps-to-reject-tito-mbowenis-budget/) Perhaps I would have worded my opposition in a slightly more diplomatic way than the minister expressed himself on Twitter.

One can understand the frustration of policymakers faced with unprecedented economic and financial shocks, which have forced them into previously unpalatable choices. And then you have people on the sidelines with the most obvious and easy solutions, with no need to consider such trade-offs.