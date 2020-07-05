GAVIN RICH: Life can get bleak for young players who don’t make it into elite ranks
05 July 2020 - 20:39
He’s a serial offender so it’s hard to take too seriously Chiliboy Ralepelle’s excuse for the positive drug tests that have now effectively ended his career.
But what should be taken seriously is what he says about the pressure on young players that he hints was a contributing factor to his demise.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now