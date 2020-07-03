Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: On the contrast principle BL PREMIUM

From Charlie Munger at Farnam Street:

A great experiment that Cialdini* does in his class is he takes three buckets of water. One’s hot, one’s cold, and one’s room temperature. And he has the student stick his left hand in the hot water and his right hand in the cold water. Then he has them put both in the room temperature bucket, and of course with both hands in the same bucket of water, one seems hot, and the other seems cold because the sensation apparatus of man is over-influenced by contrast. It has no absolute scale. It takes a certain percentage change before it’s noticed. But here the great truth is that cognition mimics sensation, and the cognition manipulators mimic the watch-removing magician. In other words, people are manipulating you all day long on this contrast phenomenon.