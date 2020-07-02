KEVIN MCCALLUM: A long wait for a fan by fate ends in a week of delirium
Liverpool became champions of England last week for the first time in 30 years
02 July 2020 - 15:10
A week ago, early on Friday morning, there were two-and-a-half empty bottles of bubbles on our patio table. Thirty minutes later, after I had taken out the bins, there were three empty bottles on that table. There was celebrating to be done.
Liverpool FC. Champions of Europe. Champions of the world. And, finally, gloriously, champions of England.
