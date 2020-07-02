ISAAH MHLANGA: Faulty assumptions, if unchecked, lead to ruin
02 July 2020 - 16:23
Assumptions play a role in how societal challenges are dealt with. They are the pillars that hold proposed solutions together, both when the solutions successfully address society’s issues and when they fail.
In the SA policy discourse many crucial assumptions are implicitly made, but sadly they have not resulted in the hoped for outcomes over the past two decades.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now