Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Faulty assumptions, if unchecked, lead to ruin BL PREMIUM

Assumptions play a role in how societal challenges are dealt with. They are the pillars that hold proposed solutions together, both when the solutions successfully address society’s issues and when they fail.

In the SA policy discourse many crucial assumptions are implicitly made, but sadly they have not resulted in the hoped for outcomes over the past two decades.