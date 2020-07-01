Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: This is why the ANC always wins No-one in the ANC is ever responsible for anything because there is no coherent idea of a party to measure them against BL PREMIUM

In many respects the ANC is far better understood as a religion than a political party. It is a metaphor that works on a number of different levels, and delivers a great many, helpful insights.

This is not a reference to the ANC’s religiosity per se. The party, from the belief that it governs by divine will through to the idea that God will smite its enemies, is deeply enmeshed in Christian doctrine. Rather, it is the way in which religious faiths — Christianity in particular — seem able to accommodate any and all interpretations of its core belief system.